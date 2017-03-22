Counting Kindness – Strawbridge Elementary Kindness Club

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Lynn Gibson is a second grade teacher at Strawbridge Elementary School in Virginia Beach. She has been there for 24 years, but this year, she did something for the first time.

Mrs. Gibson started a Kindness Club when the school year began and it was such a hit with the kids, she had to have two kindness clubs. 80 children, Kindergarten through 5th grade, are involved and they meet twice a month.

Throwing kindness around like confetti is their mission and all sorts of fun projects are centered around it. Club members do things like paint kindness rocks with messages of hope and love, make paper hearts that include kind words and decorate a kindness tree that sits in the school lobby. The children also made Valentine cards with special notes on them for the residents of Sullivan House.

Mrs. Gibson is on a kindness mission. She believes this club is making a difference. She says she can see it in action. The children are thinking differently and treating each other with thoughtfulness.