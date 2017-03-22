Chesapeake Globetrotter Makes Epic Trick Shot!

Thunder Law is an eccentric and fun personality from right here in Chesapeake! Now a part of one of the most well-known basketball teams in the world, this Globetrotter is bringing smiles to kids wherever he goes. He tells us about his world record-setting hoop shots and how the Harlem Globetrotters have evolved over the years to keep fans of all ages coming back for more!

Check out my interview to see the incredible long-distance shot he sank on board USS Wisconsin, hear what Hampton Roads elementary school teachers he gives a personal shoutout too, and find out what you can expect when you come out to see the Harlem Globetrotters at the Ted Constant Center this weekend!

EVENT: The Harlem Globetrotters

WHEN: Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m. & Sunday, March 26 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Ted Constant Convocation Center

TICKETS: Tickets are available at YnotTIx.com or by visiting the Constant Center Box Office

PRICE: Tickets start at $26.50

About Thunder Law:

Harlem Globetrotter Thunder Law is living a dream as a member of the world’s most famous team.“Growing up,I always wanted to see the Globetrotters in person but never got the chance,”says Thunder.“Now,I’m a part of the organization…words can’t explain how great it feels.”

Thunder has been a record-breaking machine in his early career with the Globetrotters, setting three Guinness World Records records since he’s been with the Globetrotters. Most recently, on Nov.17,2016, he set a new mark for Farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court at 58 feet 9.25 inches and the farthest basketball shot under-one-leg at 52 feet 5.5 inches. He also owns the record for the farthest basketball shot made backwards (82 feet 2 inches).