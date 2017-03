CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s ATV was taken from his backyard in the 800 block of Wickford Drive on March 14.

According to Chesapeake police, the ATV has unique stickers on it and is specially-built for the victim, who is disabled. The ATV is valued at $8,000.

If you have any information about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.