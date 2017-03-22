Accident closes lanes on Mercury Blvd in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say officers were called to the scene of a crash on Mercury Boulevard.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, police said the accident required extrication, but it was immediately unclear how many people emergency responders were working to rescue.

(1/2) NNPD and NNFD units are on scene of an extrication accident at Mercury Blvd & Newmarket Drive North. Mercury Blvd is currently closed pic.twitter.com/NUdTQtdvht — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) March 22, 2017

Police posted an image on Twitter of Nightingale at the scene of the crash. It was also unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Mercury Boulevard was initially shutdown on both sides around Newmarket Drive North. Eastbound lanes on Mercury were later reopened.

