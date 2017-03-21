Worker shot during attempted robbery of Portsmouth bar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A bar worker is recovering after police say a teenager shot him while trying to rob the business.

Investigators say it happened around 11:30 last night at the Blue Jacket Inn on George Washington Highway near Elm Avenue. Paramedics took the worker to the hospital with serious injuries after they say he tried to stop the suspect. He was shot in the upper chest.

The teenager did not get far. Detectives say several customers inside the bar grabbed the suspect and held him until police arrived.

Police say the gunman is a juvenile and charges are pending against him.