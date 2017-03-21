Virginia529: Pay Now and Save Later for College

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the US Department of Education, the total cost of a 4-year college degree in the year 2030 will be more than $200,000 dollars!

Families can control the cost of higher education later by paying for it now using Virginia529, but time is running out. Scott Ridgely, Virginia 529 director of marketing and communications joined Kerri Furey on The Hampton Roads Show with details on how to save big.

Prepaid529 is open to children from birth through ninth grade. Cost varies by age of child. Families with older children or adults wishing to save for their own education should consider Virginia529’s other programs which have no residency or age restrictions.

2017 Enrollment closes March 31st

Explore costs and payment options using the prePAID calculator at Virginia529.com or call (888) 567-0540

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia529.