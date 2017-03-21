Vehicle overturns on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was reportedly injured after a vehicle overturned in Norfolk Tuesday morning.
Norfolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com the accident was called in around 3:15 a.m. It happened at Norview Avenue and Tidewater Drive.
Dispatcher says one person was taken to the hospital, but was alert and conscious. A person was also reportedly pinned as a result of the accident.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.
Accident at Norview and Tidewater
Accident at Norview and Tidewater x
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.