Vehicle overturns on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was reportedly injured after a vehicle overturned in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

Norfolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com the accident was called in around 3:15 a.m. It happened at Norview Avenue and Tidewater Drive.

Dispatcher says one person was taken to the hospital, but was alert and conscious. A person was also reportedly pinned as a result of the accident.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

