Va. Beach City Council votes to pay back light rail money to state in full

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council voted Tuesday to return $20 million provided by the state to help fund light rail in full instead of in installments as the city had originally planned.

Before voters struck down plans to extend the Tide to Town Center, the Commonwealth provided the money to help with the development.

Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said the state was under the impression that the money would be used for mass transit. It went toward the purchase of a restrictive easement at the Norfolk Southern right of way.

After residents voted against the light rail extension, Mayor Will Sessoms and state officials worked on a compromise: The city would come up with a way to use the right of way that the Commonwealth was promised would be used. But City Manager Dave Hansen later said those talks eventually “faded.”

Virginia Beach also owes $5 million to the federal government for the project.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher will have more on this story tonight on FOX 43 at 10 and WAVY News at 11.