Two Peninsula men arrested for allegedly stealing from vehicles

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men from the Peninsula were arrested and charged for allegedly stealing from parked vehicles.

Israel Herbin and Ketron Wilburn, both 24, are facing a laundry list of larceny charges.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 23, officers were called to the 1100 block of Blackwater Way for a report of two men on someone’s back porch. The caller said the men were changing clothes.

Officers found two men who matched the caller’s description at the Chesapeake Bay apartment complex. They were reportedly carrying a laundry basket. As police approached the men, they ran and jumped a fence, heading toward Port Warwick.

At about 4:15 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Coral Court after they received a report of two men, matching the previous descriptions, running toward the dead end of Bell King Road.

Officers eventually caught up with the pair at the 7-Eleven at Hogan and Jefferson. Police say they were identified as the same men from the Blackwater Way call. The men were detained for trespassing and were taken in for questioning.

Police say they found assorted IDs and wallets on the men. The owners of the belongings were contacted by police. They said their stuff had been taken from their parked cars.