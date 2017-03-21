Trial for man charged in homicide outside strip club set to begin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The trial for one of three suspects charged in the 2015 murder of a man outside a Virginia Beach strip club is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Paul Abbey, 25, was shot to death outside the Cheetah’s Lounge. Timothy Watson and Raiquan Turner were later charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

Turner is facing three life sentences for his role in the shooting, after jury found him guilty on all counts earlier this month.

Watson’s trial is set to begin Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach.

A third suspect in the case, Keith Mitchell, pleaded guilty to accessory after the homicide, and testified in Turner’s trial. He told jurors that Watson and Turner claimed they needed money the night of the shooting.

Mitchell testified that he wanted no part in the robbery, and stayed in the car. Watson and Turner allegedly ran back to the car after Mitchell said he heard gunshots.

10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly will have updates from Virginia Beach on air and online.