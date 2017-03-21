Test tornado warning fails to send due to technical issue

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service in Wakefield says a technical issue Tuesday morning resulted in a planned tornado warning test failing to send.

Officials posted to social media Tuesday that they are investigating the issue. The drill was scheduled for 9:45 a.m., as a part of Virginia’s annual statewide tornado drill.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) teamed up for the annual drill and planned to send test tornado warnings over NOAA Weather Radios. The test was also supposed to be broadcast over local radio and TV stations.

RE: VA Tornado Drill: Our Warning TEST mode failed, preventing sending test. We're investigating now. We apologize for the inconvenience. — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) March 21, 2017

VDEM issued a statement about the glitch Tuesday afternoon, saying this is exactly why they practice.

“Those who volunteered and registered to participate in today’s drill, despite the technical issues regarding the notifications, will hopefully have successfully practiced what to do in the case of a tornado in their area.”

