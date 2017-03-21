Suspect robs Old Point National Bank at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Old Point National Bank on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Police dispatchers received a call around 12:45 p.m. that a robbery had just occurred.

The investigation has revealed that a man holding a gun entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect fled with the cash, last seen headed in the direction of First Colonial Road. Police say there were no injuries reported.

The suspect was wearing a black North Face beanie, a dark sweatshirt and light jeans. Police released surveillance photos.

If you have any information about this robbery, you’re encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up.