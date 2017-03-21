Suffolk School Board to vote on hotly debated budget

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A public outcry over teacher pay in Suffolk will come to a head Tuesday afternoon when the school board meets to vote on the budget.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Pruden Center. There is no public comment allowed, but Northern Shores PTA President Tricia Holloman told WAVY.com she expects a large show of support to speak volumes.

Holloman has created special tee-shirts for her middle school children to wear. One has a picture of a milk carton on it and says the teachers have gone missing, taking better paying jobs in other Hampton Roads school districts.

The other shirt addresses the school board’s argument that Superintendent Deran Whitney deserves a 13 percent raise based in part on increased test scores last year.

“So my son decided he was going to have a shirt that, you know, said these are the teachers that helped me achieve those SOL scores, not Dr. Whitney,” Holloman said.

School board member David Mitnick told 10 On Your Side Tuesday that he has been listening to the outcry over the past two weeks and will ask fellow board members to add an additional one percent to the budget for staff raises. That would make the average salary increase 3.4 percent. It also means asking city council for an additional $918,000 in addition to the $2 million they are requesting over last year’s budget.

“We’re going to struggle in filling our positions next year if we don’t do something,” he said.

Mitnick also told WAVY.com that the superintendent is working on ways to lighten the work load for teachers. Many have expressed concern about mandatory 20-page lesson plans and paperwork that other districts do not require.

None