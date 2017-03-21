9-year-old student suspended after taking knife onto school bus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 9-year-old student at Dutrow Elementary School in Newport News has been suspended after officials say he brought a knife onto a school bus.

Michelle Price with Newport News Public Schools tells WAVY.com the student brought a pocket knife on a bus Monday morning, and showed it to several students. No one was hurt.

Price says other students told faculty at the school about the knife. The knife was confiscated when the bus got to school, and Price says the student was suspended.

According to Price, the school’s principal talked to those involved Monday, and will be sending a note out to parents this afternoon.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.