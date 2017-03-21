Customer shot during attempted robbery of Portsmouth bar

Correction: It was initially reported that a bar worker was shot during this incident. The person shot was a customer, according to Portsmouth police.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A bar customer is recovering after police say a juvenile shot him Monday night while trying to rob the business.

Portsmouth police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Blue Jacket Inn on George Washington Highway, near Elm Avenue.

A suspect entered the tavern, pulled out a gun and tried to rob the employees. A customer tried to intervene, and was shot in the upper torso.

Police say other customers were able to apprehend this suspect, a juvenile male, and held him until officers arrived.

Paramedics took the customer to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending against the juvenile, police say.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.