Search warrant: Uber driver admitted to having sexual contact with passenger

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – New court documents show an Uber driver accused of sexual assaulting a female passenger admitted to police that he had sexual contact with her.

According to a search warrant filed in the case, Sewanou Yoro picked up the woman just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday March 4. Police say the alleged incident happened in the Bay Colony section of Virginia Beach. The woman told police that Yoro sexually assaulted her while in transit. She says she was able to get away after the assault.

The search warrant says the victim then used the Uber app to give Yoro a low rating – and posted a comment about the sexual assault. Someone from Uber reportedly called the woman to talk about what she wrote.

On March 6, police interviewed Yoro. During that interview, Yoro admitted to being the driver and to having sexual contact with the woman, according to the court records.

Yoro will be back in court in May for a hearing.