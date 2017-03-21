Reck on the Road: Andrew Findlay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Most of the time, Virginia Beach resident Andrew Findlay is a quality reliability manager at STIHL, but on the side, Andrew is a pilot at the Reno National Championship air races.

Yes it’s intense! We are talking, wing tip to wing tip, going 400 miles an hour about 50 feet off the ground. We left the pavement and took to the sky to meet Andrew Findlay and find out what it’s like to race airplanes — in this week’s Reck on the Road.

You can see the STIHL National Championship Air Race, Sunday April 2nd, on your local NBC Sports channel.