Portsmouth police officer rescues injured cardinal

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth police officer rescued an injured cardinal Sunday.

Master Police Officer Worley found the hurt male bird in the area of Deep Creek Boulevard and Claremont Drive. He carefully picked up the bird and put it in his police cruiser so he could find an organization that could help.

The cardinal sat on MPO Worley’s dashboard as they waited to hear back from a rehabilitation facility in Chesapeake. A short time later, the officer dropped off the bird at the facility.

Way to go, MPO Worley!