Police: Woman reports assault following accident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman claimed she was assaulted following an accident in Norfolk over the weekend, police say.

Norfolk police say a 39-year-old woman got into an accident with a Red Lexus SUV at the intersection of N. Military Highway and Norview Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

The woman reportedly told officers a passenger in the SUV got out and began to assault her. Police say the passenger and driver then fled the scene.

She suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.