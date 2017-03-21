Norfolk mom says school keeps losing her son

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk mother called 10 On Your Side looking for answers. She says her five-year-old has been dropped off at the wrong place three times in the past couple months.

Chasity Williams says she’s called Norfolk schools for answers, but it keeps happening — and she doesn’t understand why.

“He’s five-years-old,” Williams said. “He’s not 10 or 11. He’s five-years-old.”

Williams says she believes the school system is giving her the runaround.

“I’m panicking,” Williams added. “I’m at work, don’t know what do. I have a five-year-old out here and the school doesn’t know where he is.”

Ciyah Hunter started going to Southside STEM Academy at Campostella in November. After his first day of class, the bus never dropped him off home.

“They didn’t have any explanation for me,” Williams said.

Ciyah was found hours later at the Boys and Girls Club.

A couple months later, a similar thing happened. This time, the five-year-old should have been sent to the Boys and Girls Club, but he never arrived. Instead, he went home and the back door was unlocked. He sat by himself for hours.

“I’ve contacted [school officials] three times and they tell me they are going to personally make sure my son gets on the right bus,” Williams said.

Williams says it happened again Monday. Her son was sent home instead of to the after school activity.

“His bus stop is two blocks away, so he walks all the way two blocks home,” Williams said.

Williams just can’t understand why this keeps happening.

“The appropriate district and school administrators are aware of the issue and are working with the parent to ensure clear communication between all parties occurs going forward,” said Khalilah LeGrand with the Norfolk School System.

“It’s devastating,” Williams said. “It’s hurtful and frustrating.”