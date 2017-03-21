Navy SEAL faces court-martial on rape and kidnapping charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy SEAL accused of kidnapping and raping a fellow sailor went before a judge for his court-martial trial Tuesday.

The victim said Chief Special Warfare Operator Stephen Varanko III violated her in a hotel room in Kentucky in 2015. Varanko faces a lifetime without parole if convicted.

One of the first things that came out in court was the two had a romantic relationship that spanned several years. They both said it happened behind the back of Varanko’s girlfriend and now wife.

Both sides used text messages as evidence of that night in the hotel room. The victim used them to show proof of rape. Chief Varanko’s counsel said the messages showed the encounter was consensual.

The victim is a Navy sailor with a unit that supports the SEALs. She said in February 2015, the two went on a training mission to the Midwest region. They stayed in a hotel with separate rooms, but on the night in question, Varanko found out she’d gone on dates with another man.

She said the Navy chief went into a jealous rage. He held her captive, then beat her and finally raped her.

As proof, her counsel offered a text message to her from Varanko that said: “What I did to you — terrifies my existence.”

Chief Petty Officer Varanko’s defense countered, saying the accusation is an act of revenge. They admitted that night in the hotel he got jealous and yelled at her. However, they claimed he never assaulted her and the sex was consensual.

To prove it, the defense presented a video she sent him after the incident. In the video, she proclaimed her love for him and said she wanted to be his wife.

The defense then pointed out that she filed the rape accusations the day after Varanko closed on his first home with his now wife.

The trial continues Wednesday morning at Naval Station Norfolk.