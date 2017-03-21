Mistrial declared in civil case involving Norfolk police officer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a man suing a Norfolk police officer for gross negligence will have to wait a few more months to have their day in court.

The civil trial was set to begin Tuesday, but a judge declared a mistrial.

According to Robert Haddad, the attorney representing the family, the mistral involved a juror list. He told 10 On Your Side, the defense requested to mistrial because they didn’t get time to research the list of jurors. The court agreed that by law, they should have had that time.

The case stems from a deadly officer-involved shooting in June 2014.

According to a $2.5 million lawsuit filed in 2015, Officer Seger shot Lawrence Faine in Faine’s Cavalry Towers apartment.

Faine was diagnosed with schizophrenia and officers were at the apartment to issue an emergency protective order.

Faine’s family claims Officer Seger violated the duty of care for Faine and was grossly negligent.

“They want somebody to look at this finally and say, ‘This wasn’t done right,'” Haddad said.

Video obtained by 10 On Your Side shows the moments before the shooting. One can see Officer Seger, another officer and several mental health workers along with the apartment manager in the video, standing near an elevator.

The video shows Officer Seger and the manager going to Faine’s door. Officer Seger put his foot in the door to keep it from closing. He then goes inside. Ten seconds later, Faine is dead.

The video doesn’t show what happened inside the apartment.

Police told 10 On Your Side in 2014 that the man threatened an officer with a knife.

Officer Seger was cleared of any criminal charges by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

According to a Norfolk police spokesman on Tuesday, an internal investigation was complete three months after the shooting and resulted in the department deciding Officer Seger’s actions were within policy.

“They’ve just said, ‘We’re not doing anything more, we’re not calling the state police we’re not going to reopen our investigation. You folks go try your case,'” Haddad said.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings tried getting a comment for our story from the attorney representing the officer, but through his law partner, he declined our request.

The case has been rescheduled for October.

Officer Segar is currently working in the First Patrol Division on full duty, according to a police spokesman