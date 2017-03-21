Langley Speedway gets ready for April 1 reopening

HAMPTON (WAVY) — The countdown to green is on at Langley Speedway in Hampton. Workers are putting the finishing touches on one of the oldest race tracks in the country as it gets ready for its reopening on Saturday April 1.

“It’s been a whirlwind of work,” track owner Bill Mullis said. “It’s exciting just to see the support we have from the community and the support we have from city of Hampton.”

The track went dark last year while track operator Bill Mullis worked behind the scenes to purchase the land that the track is on. After agreeing to terms, Mullisnow owns the property.

“There’s so much history with NASCAR, so many famous drivers that raced here,” Mullis said. “This May will be 50th anniversary of Richard Petty’s last win here.”

Stars from the past and stars from the present have wheeled their way around Langley’s track.

“Denny Hamlin won his first championship in mini-stock cars at 15-years-old.’

Now Mullis looks to the future, the grand reopening less than two weeks away. Regular Saturday nights will feature 11 different divisions including Late Models. Two national touring series will also make stops at Langley this season including the Modified cars and the K&N Series.

Mullis expects a capacity crowd when the track finally reopens its gates.

“I think that when we drop the first green flag, all of us are going to know that Langley Speedway is back and that it’s here to stay for some time and that’s my intention.”