Industrial company expanding in Suffolk, to add nearly 30 jobs

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that an industrial company is expanding in Suffolk, and will add almost 30 new jobs in the process.

Allfirst, LLC, which is an industrial general contractor and metal fabricator, is investing $130,000 to expand its headquarters in the city. The company will retain 62 employees, while creating 27 over the next three years.

McAuliffe stated Tuesday, “We are confident the City of Suffolk will continue to provide a business environment that facilitates growth and success for Allfirst and its valuable employees.”

Allfirst serves various areas across the region, as well as Richmond, Roanoke and northeastern North Carolina.

Allfirst Vice President of Operations James Templeton, said, “Our skilled craft workers, the best in the industry, are home-grown. Our location in Virginia is strategic and provides us the dual opportunities to draw from an area rich with a strong work ethic, as well as to serve the industrial companies in the Mid-Atlantic region.”