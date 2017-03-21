Hampton man charged after gunfire injures 63-year-old woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is facing charges after police say a 63-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Monday night.

Police say officers were called to a home on LaSalle Avenue, and found the woman inside with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with injuries listed as non life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect or suspects began shooting outside the woman’s home, according to police. A bullet from the gunfire hit the woman, who was inside at the time.

Police say dispatchers received multiple calls about a shooting around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

Ameeleak Kshaun Floyd, 26, of Hampton, is charged with maiming, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Floyd is currently being held at Hampton City Jail.