Do you have money waiting for you? Virginians have millions of unclaimed money

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 100 thousand Virginians who chose to get their tax refunds on prepaid debit cards never used them. It left $14 million dollars in unclaimed money in the hands of the state and it wants to give it back to its rightful owners. There is more than $1.4 million dollars in unclaimed funds in Hampton Roads.

Virginia used the prepaid cards from 2013 to 2015 in order to save money on paper checks. Tax payers could either get the debit card or have the refund direct deposited into an account. The program became unpopular though, after many complained the card had hidden fees.

Total for Hampton Roads cities in unclaimed funds:

CHESAPEAKE Total $209,065.74 $3,215.00 HAMPTON Total $102,039.14 $3,215.00 NEWPORT NEWS Total $158,345.82 $3,513.00 NORFOLK Total $230,872.55 $4,397.00 PORTSMOUTH Total $73,052.78 $2,213.00 SUFFOLK Total $84,333.83 $3,194.00 VIRGINIA BEACH Total $570,850.24 $4,817.00 Grand Total $1,428,560.10

To find out if you have unclaimed cash: www.vamoneysearch.org or http://www.missingmoney.com/

Once you’ve followed the proper steps, you should get a check in the mail in about 60 days.