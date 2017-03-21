Council considers proposal to dedicate Beach road to Martin Luther King, Jr.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several people spoke Tuesday at a public hearing in favor of dedicating Virginia Beach Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Mayor Will Sessoms says city officials are also considering Diamond Springs Road, Birdneck Road and Independence Boulevard.

The road wouldn’t be renamed, but would include additional signage to honor King.

“Martin Luther King Junior was a leader visionary, and believer. Several cities have had a street named after him and being that Virginia Beach is a city that stands for equality and fights against injustice,” said D’Kyra Andrews Graham. “What a better way to represent this.”

In December, the city launched a virtual poll. More than half of the 1,600 people who voted opposed the plan, but there was a lot of confusion over the intent.

Mayor Sessoms expects the council to make a decision within the next month.