Audience: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network-Tidewater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network for Tidewater. Advocacy chair, Jenn Murphy, along with her mother Moe who is battling the disease were on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us about their PurpleStride Tidewater 5K coming April 9th at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

PurpleStride Tidewater 5K Run

Sunday, April 9

Neptune’s Park – Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Registration & Information: PurpleStride.org/Tidewater

Save 10% by using code PS2017