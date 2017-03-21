$12.5M hotel could move into former Macy’s at Peninsula Town Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A $12.5 million hotel could take the place of the former Macy’s at Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center.

The city’s Economic Development Authority agreed Tuesday to provide a number of incentives to the developer of the proposed hotel.

An agreement form between the developer and the city must still be approved by city council, which meets Wednesday.

One of council’s strategic goals has been to increase economic growth in the city, partly by boosting the number of hotels in the area.

Other Hampton Roads cities — including Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach — have all offered incentives to attract hotel developments in recent years.

“We think this will be a tremendous enhancement to Peninsula Town Center as well as a benefit to the convention center,” said EDA Chairwoman Eleanor Brown. “It will be an asset to all of Hampton.”

If the developer meets the city’s timeline, investment and other goals for the hotel, the development authority will:

Provide a $1.2 million performance grant at opening

Provide a maximum grant of more than $800,000 — payable over 10 years — that effectively rebates a portion of the hotel’s taxes

Help the developer get more financing under the state’s Tourism Development Financing Program

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.