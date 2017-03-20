Virginia’s annual statewide tornado drill is Tuesday

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Spring is officially here, which means the Commonwealth is holding its annual statewide tornado drill.

The drill is set for 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service will send a test tornado warning to weather radios, which simulates what you would hear or see during an actual tornado warning. Radio and television stations will broadcast the test message.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield says Virginia averages 16 tornadoes a year.

Last February, eight tornadoes hit Virginia during a storm, including the deadly EF-1 tornado that touched down in Waverly.