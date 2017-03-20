VCU men’s basketball coach Will Wade accepts position at LSU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU head basketball coach Will Wade has formally accepted the head coaching position at LSU.

As part of the deal, Wade signed a six-year contract.

Sweet dreams Tiger fans. It’s official! pic.twitter.com/jAKrmVoRfG — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 21, 2017

Wade has been VCU’s head coach for the last two seasons. In that time he has taken the team to the NCAA tournament both years, going 1-2 in the national playoffs.

Wade won 51 games in his two years at VCU, while winning the Atlantic 10 regular season championship last year and coming in second this year.

The LSU Tigers meanwhile finished second to last in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers were 2-16 in league play and just 10-21 overall this past year. As a result, they fired former head coach Johnny Jones at the end of the season.

So, what’s next for VCU? So far, neither VCU or LSU have released a statement on Wade’s departure, but as VCU begins looking for a new head coach, they may start with Mike Rhoades.

Like Wade, Rhoades was an assistant under Shaka Smart on the 2011 Final Four team. He also coached at Randolph-Macon for a decade. He is currently the head coach at Rice.