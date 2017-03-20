Trump budget would cut funding by 25 percent at institute

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (AP) — President Trump’s budget proposal would slash funding by 25 percent at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.
Associate Dean Mark Luckenbach says the impact would be felt throughout the Tidewater region.
Proposed federal budget includes cuts to coastal research
For instance, VIMS gives guidance to communities trying to comply with Chesapeake Bay pollution standards. It also provides significant support to the growing oyster industry, including its breeding program.
The losses would stem from proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
VIMS receives much of its funding through grants that support state and federally mandated programs.
Local officials react to Trump’s budget, impacts on Hampton Roads
Based in Gloucester Point, VIMS is among the country’s largest marine research and education centers. It is affiliated with William & Mary.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.