City truck overturns in accident on Laskin Road in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A City of Virginia truck flipped over Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com they received a report of the accident around 8:20 a.m. Viewer video from the scene showed the truck flipped over in the roadway.

Virginia Beach Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn says there were minor injuries in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Kuehn says a city truck got into an accident with a gray sedan.

City Truck Flips in Accident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY/Rico Bush WAVY/Rico Bush WAVY/Rico Bush WAVY/Rico Bush WAVY Viewer Image

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.