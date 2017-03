SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents are invited to attend a meeting about the City of Suffolk’s budget for 2018.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in city council chambers at 442 West Washington Street.

The purpose of the meeting is to give an overview of the budget, which will be presented at an April 5 city council meeting. Staff will make a presentation and answer any questions residents have about the proposed budget.