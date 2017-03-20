Stolen SUV found on fire in Suffolk Saturday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say an SUV that was reported stolen out of Portsmouth was found on fire Saturday night in the northern part of the city.

Officials say someone contacted police around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and reported that their 2004 Dodge Durango had been stolen.

This person reportedly left the car running next to their apartment on Bickford Lane as they unloaded groceries.

A half hour after the theft was reported, Suffolk dispatchers were called about a vehicle fire in the 3700 block of Sleepy Hole Road.

Officials say responding fire crews found the SUV in a field, fully engulfed in flames.

Suffolk Fire Marshal Lt. Chuck Chapin has ruled the fire arson.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect or suspects.

