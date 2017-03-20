Special Report: Disturbing the Peace

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A small Kill Devil Hills community stands divided — pitting public safety against protecting a cemetery.

The Department of Transportation launched the plans for the Collington Road Project at the request of some locals.

But now engineers are facing pushback after residents found survey stakes alongside gravestones.

Someone discovered one marker near where a fallen police officer was laid to rest.

“I got upset, you know, I went through, I buried my husband, I don’t want to have to bury him again, I don’t want my kids to have to go through this, have to say goodbye to their father, they shouldn’t have to do this again,” said Kim Murray.

