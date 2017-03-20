Security changes coming to Virginia Beach courthouse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is making some security changes to the courthouse.

The back entrance to the courthouse (Building 10B) will be closed to the public. The entrance, which is at the intersection of James Madison Boulevard and Courthouse Drive, will be open to law enforcement and designated court employees. Anyone else must come into the building through the main entrance (Building 10) at 2425 Nimmo Parkway.

Staffing will be increased at the main entrance’s security checkpoint to accommodate.

Beverages will also no longer be allowed in the courthouse, with the exception of baby formula.

These changes go into effect Monday, April 3 and are the result of an ongoing threat assessment the sheriff’s office is doing for the courthouse and the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

The chief judges of each court approved the changes.

The sheriff’s office says these changes are being made to ensure safety in a building that hundreds of people come and go to every day.

“As always, public safety is our first priority,” said Sheriff Ken Stolle. “And these changes will improve the safety of the hundreds of people who come and go from the courthouse every day.”