Ronnie Boone Sr. receives house arrest for bank fraud, bribery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk developer Ronnie Boone Sr. was sentenced Monday to one year of house arrest for bank fraud and bribery charges.

Boone pleaded guilty in September 2016 to bribing high-ranking Norfolk city officials — including City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot — as well as defrauding two banks.

Boone pleaded guilty to charges of bank fraud and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. He was facing a maximum of 35 years in prison for the charges, but received no jail in Monday’s hearing.

Judge cited Boone's health as a factor in sentencing. Doctor testified that Boone has hypertension that Is so far uncontrollable — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) March 20, 2017

As part of a plea deal, Boone agreed to cooperate fully with the federal government.

He testified a few months later in Burfoot’s corruption trial that he gave the city treasurer money and gifts in exchange for favors from city council.

Boone told a jury in November that Burfoot helped get a special exemption permit to serve alcohol at the Ocean View Pier.

Jurors found Burfoot guilty in December on six of eight federal charges. Defense attorney Andrew Sacks has filed several motions and documents in past few months challenging the verdict as well as the suspension of Burfoot.

Boone also received three months of probation on Monday.

