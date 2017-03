NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News say they are investigating a robbery at a 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union.

Police on Facebook said a branch on Warwick Boulevard was robbed before 10 a.m. A man in a mask reportedly entered the banked armed and demanded money.

This suspect fled on foot northbound toward Warwick, according to police.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.