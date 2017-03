HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a suspect robbed someone at a barber shop in Hampton over the weekend.

Hampton police say an armed suspect stole someone’s wallet and jewelry at the Mullins Barber Shop on East County Street. The incident is said to have happened the morning of Friday, March 17.

An investigation found the suspect fled the shop in an unknown direction, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.