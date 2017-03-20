City manager to brief council on future of Laskin Road Bridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The city manager of Virginia Beach will brief city council Tuesday about a plan for the future of the Laskin Road Bridge.

VDOT says the current bridge has a sufficiency rating of 40.3 on a scale of zero to 100. Ratings are developed by the Federal Highway Administration. The score considers adequacy, whether the bridge is functionally obsolete and the level of service provided to the public.

Public works originally planned a major rehabilitation project for the bridge, but the work has been scaled back since the city is now getting funding from VDOT to completely replace the bridge. The replacement will cost $22.1 million.

According to VDOT, the new bridge will include four 12 foot travel lanes, with a curb and gutter, along with a five foot sidewalk on the eastbound side and a 10 foot wide shared use path on the westbound side.

The bridge will be built to eventually feature six travel lanes. Traffic will be maintained in both directions during construction of the new bridge.