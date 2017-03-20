Bomb threat causes evacuation of Lafayette High School in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Lafayette High School was evacuated Monday morning after school officials say a bomb threat was received.

Betsy Overkamp-Smith with Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools tells WAVY.com the school was evacuated at 10:15 a.m. Buses will remain on scene until the building is cleared.

Williamsburg police say officers an firefighters are on scene searching the school.

Parents and guardians of students were sent the following message:

School Messenger 10:42 a.m.

LHS Families, this morning at approximately 10:15 a.m., LHS received a telephone bomb threat. Students and staff were immediately evacuated and the police department was called. Students and staff will not return to the building until a thorough search has been conducted.

School grounds are currently inaccessible to the public, and I ask you to please not come to the school. An additional announcement will be made once students and staff return to the building.

Thank you.

Overkamp-Smith says students will receive lunch on the buses if they need to.

