GOP candidate for Virginia governor campaigns in Norfolk

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Ed Gillespie campaigned in Norfolk Monday evening.

The Republican candidate for Virginia governor made an appearance at The Main, where he discussed turning around the jobs leaving the Commonwealth.

“We’ve lost 69,000 manufacturing jobs in Virginia over the past decade, a lot of them here in Hampton Roads,” he said. “We’ve been swapping out high paying jobs for low paying jobs. We need to take a different approach. We need to modernize our tax code, we need tax relief for hardworking Virginians and for small businesses to open and grow. We also need regulatory relief and education reforms.”

Gillespie will continue campaigning in Hampton Roads on Tuesday. He’ll make stops at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, Yorktown High School and the York County Courthouse.

Gillespie is running against Sen. Frank Wagner and Corey Stewart, a former Virginia chairman of President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, who will be at a meet and greet Wednesday in Williamsburg.