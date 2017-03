PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot Monday night in Portsmouth, according to police dispatchers.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 3200 block of George Washington Highway at 11:35 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, though it’s not clear how badly they were injured.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.