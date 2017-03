GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteer firefighters in Gloucester County rescued two dogs from a house fire Monday.

The fire happened at a home on Ashley Street in Ordinary and was quickly extinguished.

During a search of the home, crews found two dogs and a cat inside. Medics, deputies and firefighters worked to resuscitate the animals. The two dogs survived, but the cat passed away.

Units were on scene for about an hour and a half.

(Photo: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.)