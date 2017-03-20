Court documents: Boss taped employee in the restroom

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana man has been charged for allegedly videotaping an employee in the restroom.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Raymond Bridges, of Marion County, faces two charges of voyeurism using a camera, both level six felonies, after taping a female employee while changing.

The female victim told investigators that prior to ending her shift at For The Dogs on Feb. 2, she went into the restroom in order to change clothes, court documents show.

However, prior to entering the restroom, the female victim says she witnessed Bridges go into the restroom and remain there for an unusually long amount of time. Documents show that as the female was changing, she discovered what appeared to be a camera lens sticking through a slit in a red first aid bag.

The victim then opened the bag and discovered as she anticipated, Bridges’s phone laying in the container. The female victim then took photos of the bag in its position.

The victim also told investigators the she was approached by Bridges on Feb. 3, documents show. Bridges told the female victim that he kept his phone in the first aid bag after using it to take photographs in order to show friends of his what they keep in their bag.

Documents also show that the Zionsville Police Department later obtained and then executed a search warrant at For the Dogs on Feb. 17. During the search, which included Bridges’s vehicle, a computer, cell phone and media storage devices were seized.

Following the search, Bridges was interviewed at the Zionsville Police Department where, according to documents, confessed to filming the female victim on two occasions.

Bridges had an initial court appearance Monday and has a pre-trial conference scheduled on May 17.