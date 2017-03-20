Coleman named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year

When Matt Coleman joins Shaka Smart at the University of Texas later this year, he’ll do so as the best player in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Coleman, a star guard for powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, was named the Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year on Monday.

The Norfolk native and Maury High School transfer averaged 11.3 points and 7.5 assists a night, and helped lead Oak Hill to a 34-4 record.

As a recipient of the state’s highest honor, he’s now a finalist for the national player of the year, which is awarded later this month.