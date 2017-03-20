One person displaced by fire on Clay Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was displaced by a house fire in Suffolk Monday evening.

Dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 200 block of Clay Street around 6 p.m.

WAVY viewers Tim Lester and Steven Martin sent 10 On Your Side video of the fire they took from a helicopter above the scene. The video shows a large plume of smoke in the sky.

The Red Cross said in a tweet that they are assisting an adult displaced by the fire.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Clay Street Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Charlie Blanchard) Callen Clark/WAVY Photo