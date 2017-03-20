One person displaced by fire on Clay Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was displaced by a house fire in Suffolk Monday evening.
Dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 200 block of Clay Street around 6 p.m.
WAVY viewers Tim Lester and Steven Martin sent 10 On Your Side video of the fire they took from a helicopter above the scene. The video shows a large plume of smoke in the sky.
The Red Cross said in a tweet that they are assisting an adult displaced by the fire.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.