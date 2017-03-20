Cat dies in Virginia Beach townhouse fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A family lost their cat in a fire at a Virginia Beach townhouse Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Hawk’s Nest Way shortly after 2 p.m. Firefighters got on scene within five minutes and found light smoke coming from the building.

Crews determined that the fire was coming from the back of a single unit. They entered the unit and extinguished the fire, which was found in a living room and in a back bedroom.

Both residents of the townhouse escaped without injuries, but firefighters found a cat dead inside the home.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be unattended candles.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department wants to remind residents never to leave a burning candle unattended. On average, 25 home candle fires were reported per day between 2009 and 2013. More than half (58 percent) of home candle fires happened when some type of flammable material was left or got too close to the candle.

Townhouse Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)