Air Combat Command welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – Air Combat Command (ACC) welcomed a new commander at Langley Air Force Base during a change of command ceremony March 10.

Gen. Mike Holmes assumed command from Gen. Hawk Carlisle, who is retiring from the Air Force after a 39-year service. Carlisle took command of ACC in October 2014.

Holmes previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements at the Pentagon. In this position, he led the development and integration of Air Force strategy, according to a release from ACC.

He is now responsible for organizing, training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready forces for rapid deployment and employment.